The Top Five Weirdest Guitars of the Eighties

It's been a while since we've checked in with the Guitar Nerds crew, but Mark and the gang have come up with a good one, a little something called "Top 5 WEIRDEST Guitars of the 1980s." You can check it out above.

If you disagree with any of their choices (including the SynthAxe or the rarely seen Kramer Triax), be sure to leave a comment below. If you'd prefer to travel another 10 years into the past, be sure to watch "Top 5 WEIRDEST Guitars of the 1970s," below.

Or, if you'd like to know a bit more about the SynthAxe, which is featured in the Eighties video, be sure to watch this vintage demo video:

If you're now in an Eighties mood and would like to watch the trailer for Rodney Dangerfield's classic 1986 comedy, Back to School, you're in luck:

For more Guitar Nerds videos, be sure to follow along on YouTube.