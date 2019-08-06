ThorpyFX Introduces the Heavy Water Dual High Headroom Boost

ThorpyFX has introduced the Heavy Water Dual High Headroom, which takes the boost from the company’s popular Dane boost/overdrive and houses it in a standalone enclosure.

But the Heavy Water doesn’t stop there—in addition to the Dane boost located on the right side of the enclosure, the pedal features a dirtier germanium diode-enhanced boost on the left. Each side can be used independently or combined to, in Thorpy’s words, “absolutely smash the front end of a valve amp into submission.”

The small-format pedal measures just 65mm (W) x 125mm (L) x 53mm (H) and is powered by a 9V power supply.

The Heavy Water is available now for $230.85.

For more information or to purchase, head to ThorpyFX.