Thunder Case Releases New Flight Case Compact Vault

Thunder Case’s new Flight Case Compact Vault is a unique multi-guitar case and stand.

From vintage guitar collectors to international touring artists, guitarists have the possibility to bring up to four guitars anywhere. The vault is only 14 or 19 inches wide.

Thunder Case is the only flight case vault manufacturer in the world that offers a beautiful non-square shape, military grade out shell coating, and a combination of foam and plush inner lining.

Thunder Case Compact Vault features:

Meets ATA specification no. 300 category II (at least 10 round trip flights)

From 39 pounds to 49 pounds empty

Nitrocellulose safe for vintage guitars

Whiplash protection for headstock

Stable and safe guitar stand

Lip of death protection

Guitarist Gus G—currently touring with Ozzy Osbourne—as well as members of Simple Plan, Diana Krall’s band, Devildriver, Monster Truck, The Wild! and Intervals are all touring worldwide with a Thunder Case. The cases have held up over 60 international flights.

Designed and built in Thunder Case’s Montreal, Canada headquarters, the flight case compact vault is shipping now. Suggested retail price start at $1,499 with an average street price of $1,299.

To find out more, visit thundercase.com.