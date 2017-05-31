Todd Sharp Amplifiers Introduces JOAT Combo

Todd Sharp Amplifiers has introduced a new combo version of its highly acclaimed JOAT Guitar Amplifier.

Launched in February 2016 by renowned guitarist Todd Sharp, the amp has generated an A-list clientele, rave reviews and a Guitar Player Editors’ Pick Award.

The flagship JOAT (Jack of All Tone) series amplifiers, available in 20-, 30- and 45-watt configurations with Reverb/Tremolo and matched 2x12 cabinets, offer a unique approach to vacuum tube guitar amplification. There is no tone stack (conventional bass, mid, treble controls), nor the loss that comes with a conventional tone stack.

“It’s all tone, but you can take some away if you like,” Sharp says. The JOAT circuit employs a unique approach to gain and tone architecture.

The all-new single 12” JOAT combo mirrors the original JOAT direct coupled open loop amplifier design. The amplifier features Single Coil/Humbucking-tailored Inputs, three-position Bite Switch, Volume, Rotary Aelectable Attitude, Low and High Cut and Sharp’s unique Tremolo circuit. The debut combo will feature an EL84 output stage at 20 watts into a custom 12” Alnico speaker.

Additional output tube and power options will follow later in the year.

To find out more, visit toddsharpamps.com.