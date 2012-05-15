The Tone God Introduces Acoustic Pickup Adapter

The Tone God has introduced its new Acoustic Pickup Adapter, which allows users to mount a common electric guitar pickup on an acoustic guitar without having to modify the instrument.

It gives players access to hundreds of different pickup models that can be experimented with until the desired tone is achieved. The installation can be done in minutes without drilling, routing or cutting.

The Acoustic Pickup Adapter mounts to the sound board with a small set of clamps that don't dampen the sound of the guitar, as well as cavities around the pickup that allow air to pass through, making sure your acoustic doesn’t sound muted.

The mount is designed to avoid damage to the guitar's finish. The Acoustic Pickup Adapter is made from transparent material, allowing your modification to fly under the radar and go unnoticed.

Wiring of the pickup can be done in a multitude of ways, including running the pickup wire through one of the vent holes like with common "drop in" acoustic pickups, wiring to a jack, an internal preamp, or even a set of volume and/or tone controls, just like an electric guitar.

To learn more about The Acoustic Pickup Adapter, visit thetonegod.com.