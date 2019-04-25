Tone King Debuts New Ironman II Power Attenuator

Tone King has debuted its new, 100W Ironman II precision compensated reactive power attenuator.

Tone King's latest creation features 18 attenuation settings that adjust the amount of power sent to the speakers. The unit, in the meantime, absorbs the rest.

It's built with an analog speaker cabinet simulation for DI via balanced XLR, with switches for level and a choice of speaker center or edge mic’ing and ground-lift. It also features two impedance controls—one each for the amp input and speaker output—plus a tuned reactive load and transformer coupled power division circuitry.

The Ironman II also features a dummy load, a three-way presence switch, attenuate/bypass switch and line out.

The Tone King Ironman II is available now for $795.

