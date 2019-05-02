Tonetuga FX Unveils New Clockwork MultiDriver

North Carolina-based pedal maker Tonetuga FX has unveiled the Clockwork MultiDriver, which the company touts as able to achieve drive sounds ranging from “a crisp treble boost, to a crunchy distortion, to a fuzzy sustain.”

According to Tonetuga, there’s also a “secret” setting for “Fuzz-ish Atom Smashing,” achieved by maxing out the pedal’s gain and running a guitar at close to maximum or minimum volume.

The Clockwork boasts knobs for volume, tone and gain as well as an ultra-bright LED and rigged enclosure. The pedal is available for $165.

For more information, head to Tonetuga FX.