Tony Bacon Announces New Book, 'Electric Guitars: Design and Invention'

In his new book—Electric Guitars: Design and Invention—The Groundbreaking Innovations That Shaped the Modern Instrument—respected guitar expert Tony Bacon reveals where the electric guitar's designs have come from and where they're headed next.

Drawing on first-hand interviews with guitar makers past and present, Bacon explains how new ideas can be developed in a world of changing tonal tastes and shifting playing styles.

Electric Guitars: Design and Invention explores an interesting concept: Is it possible to do truly new work—or has everything been done before? It also offers a unique view of the vintage and modern worlds of the electric guitar.

Pairing an absorbing story with a remarkable set of photographs and memorabilia, the book considers influential ideas such as the Eighties movement toward high-performance superstrats by makers such as Jackson, Kramer and Ibanez and covers guitar designs that came and went as fashions changed, such as the German carve and the guitar synthesizer. The reader will find out why the Fender Tele, the Gibson Les Paul, the Fender Strat and the Gibson ES-335 became so influential, and why these creations have lasted so long.

Musicians, artisans, luthiers and designers alike will delight in this far-reaching exploration of the craftsmen, trends and technological advances that shaped an industry and countless generations of popular music.

Bacon writes about musical instruments, musicians and music. He is a co-founder of Backbeat UK and Jawbone Press. His books include The Ibanez Electric Guitar Book, The Ultimate Guitar Book and History of the American Guitar. He lives in Bristol, England.Available at Backwingstore.com; MSRP $29.99

Electric Guitars: Design and Invention—The Groundbreaking Innovations That Shaped the Modern Instrument

Author: Tony Bacon

Publisher: Backbeat Books

Format: Softcover

Page Count: 176

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11 inches

ISBN: 9781617136405