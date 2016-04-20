Top Five Gibson Les Paul Facts You Probably Didn't Know

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

In this video, which was posted to YouTube in 2015, Mark from Guitar Nerds, a U.K.-based website for guitar fans (and guitar nerds, we reckon), counts down the top five Gibson Les Paul facts that you probably didn't know.

This video comes on the heels of the very popular "Top 10 Fender Stratocaster Facts You Probably Didn't Know," which we shared recently.

