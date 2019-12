Guitar Nerds has put together a list of the top five pedals for someone who’s just getting started building their pedal board.

“All of the pedals here are easy to get a hold of, produce a wide range of tones, and all come in at under a hundred pounds each.” That’s about $128 U.S. at the current exchange rate.

Check it out. And be sure to visit Guitar Nerds YouTube channel for more of their great videos.