TWA Introduces New MM-01 MiniMorph Pedal

TWA has introduced the MM-01 MiniMorph, which the company calls the “larval offspring of our mind-melting DynaMorph”—essentially, a DynaMorph circuit minus the envelope-controlled level section.

Features on the MiniMorph include: Dual cascading preamps, each with independent level control; a dual mode switch that offers two different EQ curves; a dedicated dry level control, allowing users to blend in a dry signal to taste; a master level control; and S3 “Shortest Send” relay-based true bypass switching.

According to the company, “depending on control settings and playing technique, the MiniMorph can expel an almost unlimited variety of filthy, flittering filter effects that will add depth and dimension to your notes. Tight chirps, greasy gurgles and long, yawning sweeps are all available by simply varying your picking attack.”

The MiniMorph is available for $189.

For more information, head over to Godlyke.