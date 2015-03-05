Universal Audio Announces Apollo Twin SOLO Desktop Audio Interface

Apollo Twin brings stunning 24/192 kHz sound quality to your desktop and the ability to record in real time with authentic plug-ins from Ibanez, Friedman, Chandler, ENGL and more.

It ships with the UAD Realtime Analog Classics Plug-In Bundle—everything you need for recording, mixing and mastering guitar. The bundle features legacy editions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 11 76LN Limiting Amplifier and Pultec EQP-1A Program Equalizer, plus Softube Amp Room Essentials, the new 610-B Tube Preamp plug-in and more.

Available in both SOLO and DUO models (with either one or two Analog Devices SHARC processors, respectively), Apollo Twin is now shipping worldwide with estimated street prices of $699 (SOLO) and $899 (DUO).

Apollo Twin Features

Desktop 2x6 Thunderbolt audio interface with world-class 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Realtime UAD Processing for tracking through vintage Compressors, EQs, Tape Machines, Mic Preamps and Guitar Amp plug-ins with near-zero (sub-2ms) latency

Thunderbolt connection for blazing-fast PCIe speed and rock-solid performance on modern Macs

New Unison technology offers stunning models of classic tube and transformer-based mic preamps

2 premium mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output

2 digitally controlled analog monitor outputs for full resolution at all listening levels

Up to 8 channels of additional digital input via Optical connection

Includes "Realtime Analog Classics" UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Legacy editions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 1176LN Limiting Amplifier and Pultec EQP-1A Program Equalizer, plus Softube Amp Room Essentials, 610-B Tube Preamp and more

Runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via Audio Units, VST, RTAS & AAX 64

Available with UAD-2 SOLO or UAD-2 DUO DSP processing onboard

For more about Apollo Twin, visit uaudio.com/twin. For more about UAD Powered Plug-Ins Platform, head here.