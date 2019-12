French company Vanflet has unveiled the Station1, a plug-and-play compact pedalboard amp.

The new unit boasts 40 watts of output power and sports one ECC81 tube preamp. There are controls for preamp volume, bass, treble and reverb, as well as a master knob for cabinet output.

Other features include three jacks (jack, XLR, headphone), an FX loop and a reverb footswitch.

The Station1 is available for €550, or approximately $715.

For more information or to purchase, head to Vanflet.