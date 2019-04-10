Vein-Tap.com Unveils New Saint Blues 808 Overdrive

Vein-Tap.com has introduced its new Saint Blues 808 Overdrive.

The mini pedal is inspired by the classic Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer, and, according to the company, “is perfect for all kinds of gain sounds; turning a pristine clean amp tone into a full, throaty blues roar, pushing a high-gain tone with the overdrive control set low or adding a little extra mojo to a mid-driven amp.”

The Saint Blues boasts circuitry identical to a vintage TS808 and is powered by a “holy grail” JRC4558D IC chip. There’s also true bypass switching and hand-built construction.

For more information or to pre-order the Saint Blues, head to Vein-Tap.com.