The Next Bend: Brad Paisley Explains and Demos His Guitar's G-Bender

In the pro-shot video below, country shredder Brad Paisley discusses and demos his G-bender-equipped Fender Telecaster.

In the clip, which was shot at the Nashville Guitar Center, Paisley talks about his decision to install a McVay G-bender, as opposed to the much more common B-bender (as used by Clarence White, Jimmy Page and 1,257 other people, etc.). The G-bender bends the G string up a whole step.

It's worth noting that, while there are a few B-bender-equipped guitars available today, in 2013, Gibson introduced its Music City Jr. model, a P90-equipped Les Paul Jr. with a lightweight Joe Glaser B-bender. With a few simple changes, however, it can become a G-bender.

Of course, let's not forget Fender's B-Bender-equipped model, the American Nashville B-Bender Tele. I happen to own both of these models, plus a third (or is it fourth?) B-bender-equipped guitar—and I'm working on modifying another guitar into a bending model. Once you've gotten used to B-benders, it's sort of hard to go back ...

