Video: Egnater's New Overdose and Holy Driver Overdrive Pedals

We caught up with Bruce Egnater of Egnater Amplification at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in January.

In the video below, Egnater discusses his company's first foray from the world of boutique amps to pedals.

The first pedal is a two-in-one boost and overdrive, appropriately named the Overdose. The boost function serves not only as a volume boost but can be used to change the tone and add a moderate amount of gain. The overdrive function serves as a standard overdrive pedal, complete with the same tone-altering options as the boost.

The second pedal is the Holy Driver, an overdrive pedal with metal guitarists in mind. Complete with an EQ and a built-in noise gate, the pedal also contains the option to scoop the midrange with the flip of a switch as well as a battery-power indicator.

For more info, check out the video below. For more about Egnater, visit their official website.