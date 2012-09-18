Video: Electro-Harmonix Introduces the Talking Pedal

Riding the coattails of its new Crying Tone wah pedal, Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Talking Pedal. The pedal uses the proprietary design of EHX’s Next Step Effects and is the second pedal to be released in the line.

As with the Crying Tone Wah, the Talking Pedal is free of moving parts, including potentiometers and switches that can wear out and need replacing. The pedal features the same smooth rocking chassis for exceptional control and a bypass that is completely silent.

Similarly to a wah, the Talking Pedal is a rocking filter-type pedal, but the similarities end there. The tone of the pedal is unlike any traditional wah because it passes the guitar signal through two bandpass filters that gives the tone a male vocal quality and creates a selection of vowel-like sounds.

Additionally, a specially designed fixed fuzz circuit can be blended in to the players taste with a scroll wheel located on the side of the pedal. This circuit was added to enhance the definition of the effect and add growl and grind to the pedal while used without additional effects.

The Talking Pedal comes with a 9-volt battery (accepts optional AC adapter) and has a U.S. list price of $121.20.

