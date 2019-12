In the new video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario checks out the new CV-75 speaker from Eminence.

The CV-75 is part of the company's Red Coat series of British-voiced speakers.

From the company:

The CV-75 is the epitome of British tone with a complete tonal balance. Grunt and punch in the lows, warm/tailored mids and nice, clear, open/airy highs.

