Eminence goes digital with massive collection of speaker impulse responses

Longstanding loudspeaker manufacturer Eminence has announced a digital version of its speakers - an impulse response (IR) library developed in conjunction with amp profiler and guitarist, Michael Britt.

Each impulse response in the collection was recorded by Britt himself, who used a an even-sounded, open-back 112 3rd Power cabinet to accurately and faithfully capture each Eminence speaker's unique character.

To generate the truest representation possible, Britt profiled each speaker using seven different microphones, with different placements to generate seven separate IRs for each. "Profiling speakers is more of an art than an exact science," he says.

Each IR is delivered as a 24-bit .wav file in a range of sample rates: 44.1kHz, 48kHz and 96kHz.

The IR collection includes captures of famous Eminence speakers such as the Cannabis Rex, Big Ben and Commonwealth, as well as those of high-profile guitarists' signature speakers, including Eric Johnson and Slipknot's Mick Thomson.

All IRs in the collection are compatible with most DAWs and amp profilers. Available for $11.99 each, users can also buy bundles for a discount, including the all-inclusive 51-speaker package, which sells for $349.99.

For more information, head to Eminence.