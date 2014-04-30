Video: Hammer Jammer Is a New Percussive Device for Electric and Acoustic Guitars

Below, check out a recently posted demo video of a new product called the Hammer Jammer.

Six-string players can install the device on their electric or acoustic guitars (We've even included the company's official "installation and tweaking" video below) to produce a different-sounding, percussive attack — something, perhaps, in the ballpark of a hammer dulcimer on speed.

The only line of promotional material we have from the company is this: "The Hammer Jammer provides incredibly fast hammering techniques, unique sounds and unusual patterns for six-string guitars."

Be sure to check out the video and let us know what you think. For more information, visit bigwalnutproductions.com.