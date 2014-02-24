Video: Jake E. Lee Discusses His Signature Model Charvel Guitar

In the video below, which was posted last month by Charvel, guitarist Jake E. Lee discusses his Charvel signature model guitar.

The former Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands guitarist also discusses the roots of his original white Charvel, which started its life as a sunburst Fender Strat.

Lee also discusses his guitar and more in the February 2014 issue of Guitar World. You can read the entire interview right here.

From Charvel:

"With its unmistakable So–Cal ash body contours and lavender–hued Pearl White finish, the same instrument players have long clamored for becomes the first instrument in the Jake E. Lee Signature series."

For more about Charvel's Signature Series, visit charvel.com. For information about Lee's new band, Red Dragon Cartel, visit reddragoncartel.com.