Video: Oktober Guitars and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announce DevilWing Bass

Oktober Guitars has announced today the new DevilWing bass, the latest addition to the company's Von Frankenstein Series.

The DevilWing is designed by Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, who has been working closely with Oktober for the better part of two years.

The DevilWing bass is available in Production and U.S. Custom Shop models. Both can be ordered via Oktober Guitars' website.

OKTOBER DEVILWING FEATURES

DevilWing Production Series:

• Mahogany body and neck

• Set in neck construction

• Rosewood finger board with 27 jumbo frets and "bat" taper

• 34" scale

• Mother-of-pearl Bat inlays with "Doyle" on 12th fret

• Oktober Suckerpunch soap bar pickup

• Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case in "Zombie Skin" finish included

• Flat black finish only

• Black hardware

MSRP $1399 USD FACTORY DIRECT $699

DevilWing USA Custom Shop Line:

• Mahogany body wings

• Neck-thru graphite neck with jumbo frets and "bat" taper

• 34" scale

• Glow-in-the-dark Gorgeous Frankenstein skull inlays

• Glow-in-the-dark Oktober Logo

• Oktober Suckerpunch soap bar pickup

• Certificate of Authenticity signed by Doyle

• Hand-numbered

• Coffin flight case

• Lifetime warranty

• Hand-built in the USA

• Flat black finish only

MSRP $6499 USD FACTORY DIRECT $3500

Oktober Guitars are USA-built -- handcrafted in Maryland. Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein is now the guitarist and founder of Gorgeous Frankenstein.

For more about the DevilWing bass, visit oktoberguitars.com. For more about Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, visit gorgeousfrankenstein.com.