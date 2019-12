At the 2012 Winter NAMM show in January, Radial Engineering's Peter Janis gave us an overview of the company's brand-new Radial Firefly.

The Firefly is a direct-Input box that's used to run your guitar sound straight into the house mixing console during live shows -- complete with its own built-in tube.

The Firefly also has XLR outputs and a piezo input for acoustic instruments.

Check out the video below for more info, and be sure to visit Radial Engineering online.