Video: Steve Morse Creates Deep Purple TonePrints for TC Electronic

TC Electronic has announced a new TonePrint campaign featuring Deep Purple, including two TonePrints from bassist Roger Glover and three from guitarist Steve Morse.

The Glover and Morse TonePrints are available immediately, for free, at tcelectronic.com/deep-purple-toneprints or via the free TonePrint App for iOS and Android.

Morse's three TonePrints quickly became fan favorites. First he made the Steve Morse Delay, which is available for Flashback Delay and Flashback X4 Delay.

From TC Electronic:

"Steve has a unique and very cool way of using his delay. He basically uses two stacks, one for his dry sounds and one for his delay sounds, and he sets the mix between them using a volume pedal on the delay stack. It's that mix we captured with this TonePrint.

"All knobs can be set at 12 o'clock for Steve's standard delay sound. With the Delay Time knob all the way down, the delay is so short it actually functions as a chorus too, which is exactly how Steve uses his second Flashback Delay pedal.

"Next, Steve provided TonePrints for Hall Of Fame Reverb. One is simply called Beautiful Reverb, which works particularly well for big clean sounds, with a full and lush tone.

"The final TonePrint is called Spring. The springy character of a really good spring reverb is unmistakable in this TonePrint and useful in countless rock and pop genres. Steve's twist on this TonePrint makes it suitable for lead and crunch sounds in particular."

Tore Mogensen, business manager for guitar at TC Electronic, adds: “Deep Purple is one of the cornerstones in music. It’s difficult to overstate their importance. Steve Morse is one of the most versatile guitarists I know. How he manages to be completely comfy with wildly different genres is such a compliment to his musicality. That’s the kind of guy you just know will make great TonePrints."

For more info, visit tcelectronic.com.