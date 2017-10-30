Viper Guitars Releases Ronny North Signature Series

Photo: Karen Barrezueta

Viper Guitars has announced the release of the new Ronny North Signature Series. The series is currently comprised of two models—the RN1 and RN2—while a third model, the RN3, is in the final stages of completion.

To date, the first two Models have been showcased at Summer NAMM and The L.A. Amp Show, and will be at the Gear Gear Galore Show on November 19th in Long Beach, CA. “They’re built like a tank and they shred," North said. "Now get one for yourself.”

The Ronny North Signature models are specially designed to North's exact specifications. The RN1 is based on the Viper GT body and includes the signature RN headstock, Green / Amber Flame finish, Original Floyd Rose tremelo with Stone Tone trem block, Ronny North Signature Seymour Duncan Pick-ups, Graphtech Ratio tuners, Buzz Feiten Tuning System, one volume with coil split, three way pick-up toggle, and stutter switch.

For more on the new Ronny North Signature Series and Viper Guitars, stop by viperguitar.com.