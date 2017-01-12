NAMM 2017: Vox Introduces Additions to amPlug Series with amPlug 2 Clean, Blues and Lead

(Image credit: Vox)

Vox has introduced new additions to its popular amPlug series with amPlug 2 Clean, Blues and Lead. From the company:

amPlug devices, Vox’s popular and handy headphone amps have been making it easy for guitarists to practice in private for more than 10 years.

Now with three new models, including Clean, Blues and Lead, there are even more options for amPlug. Each model provides three distinct voices for a wide range of classic tones, as well as nine selectable effects with three types of Chorus, Delay and Reverb.

A foldable plug mechanism that rotates 180 degrees and an auto power-off function with 17 hours of battery life are additional features that contribute significantly to improved convenience and ease of use. Available in the spring of 2017 for $39.99, Vox’s new amPlug 2’s will be on display at the Korg USA booth #6440.

For more information, visit voxamps.com.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.