NAMM 2017: Vox Issues Limited Edition AC Series in White Bronco Tolex

Vox has announced a new limited-edition White Bronco Tolex run of its AC Series of amps. From the company:

Vox’S coveted Custom Series amplifiers are synonymous with remarkable tone. With the introduction of this limited edition AC Series, Vos’s sense of design has taken inspiration from the sophisticated mod aesthetic and custom color models of the Sixties.

The White Bronco finish and cream colored knobs will capture the eyes of the most discerning and style conscious guitarists. The classic Diamond grille cloth beautifully offsets the vivid White hue of these amplifiers.

The AC15, AC30 and V212C offer Celestion G12M Creamback Speakers. They'll be available in the spring of 2017 in the following models:

AC4C112-WB-$379.99 MAP

AC10C1-WB-$449.99 MAP

AC15C1-WB-$629.99 MAP

AC30C2-WB-$1099.99 MAP.

The heads and cabs will be sold in sets only:

• AC15CH-WB and V212C-WB-$1099.98 MAP

• AC30CH-WB & V212C-WB-$1349.99 MAP

For more information, visit voxamps.com.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.