Vox Releases Limited Edition V847 Union Jack Wah Pedal

Vox honors its heritage with the new limited-edition V847 Union Jack Wah pedal.

The casing of this pedal proudly bears the Union Jack, using a special water pressure printing technology to provide a brilliant surface shine, and finishes off with a blue and white pedal casing to complement.

Vox Wah pedals have been an integral component of the iconic VOX history for more than a half of a century. Based on the V847 model, the foundation of the Vox Wah lineup, this limited-edition pedal will inspire any musician and infuse a dose of classic power into any performance.

For all things Vox, visit voxamps.com.