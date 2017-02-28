Waits Instruments Announces Nick Fed Signature Guitar

(Image credit: Waits Instruments)

Waits Instruments has announced its new Nick Fed Signature Model guitar.

The new guitar is made to Nick's exacting specifications. He wanted a guitar that broke up his amp just right but still remained responsive with plenty of note definition.

The Nick Fed Signature Model features a mahogany body, roasted flame maple neck and fretboard, medium frets and Bare Knuckle VHII pickups. As with all Waits Instruments guitars, the final touch is put on by Justin Kennedy for all setup work.

So when you pick up a Waits Instruments guitar for the first time, you'll know exactly what we mean when we say, "Welcome to the song!"

MSRP: $3,500

Street: $2,700

For about this new model, visit waitsinstruments.com.