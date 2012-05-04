Washburn Introduces Series of Stu Hamm Signature Model Basses

Washburn has released a fretless version of its Stu Hamm signature model bass, The Hammer.

The new model is the SHBH3FLTSS -- the fretless version of the SHB3.

The new bass features two EMG X Series Stu Hamm pickups, Ghost piezo pickups in a black hipshot bridge, and a double cutaway alder body, plus Washburn’s proprietary Radial Neck Joint. The fretboard is rosewood with fret lines, pearl dot inlays and Hamm’s yin/yang bass clef insignia inlaid at the 12th fret.

Black Hipshot lollipop-style tuners with a D-tuner on the E string allows for extended range playing.

The bass is available in matte tangerine, tobacco sunburst sparkle or natural matte and will be available for $3,139.90.

Washburn is also introducing its Stu Hamm Electric Bass Series. It includes three models, SHB30, SHB40 and SHB60, each of which found Hamm heavily involved on the production.

The SHB30 features a basswood body with passive pickups and a rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays. The SHB40 has a mahogany body with active pickups and Stu Hamm’s signature yin-yang bass clef inlays. The SHB60 features an alder body, with active pickups and piezos, the addition of which offers a plethora of tones to choose from. All models come with bolt-on maple necks and black die-cast tuners.

The instruments are available in a large variety of finishes including silver sparkle and black for the SHB30, red sparkle and tangerine for the SH40, and natural matte and tobacco sunburst for the SHB60, adding an enviable aesthetic quality in addition to great sound.

The Stu Hamm Electric Bass Series will be priced from $533.90 to $1,069.90.