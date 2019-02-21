Watch Paul Riario Demo the Furch Yellow Gc-CR Acoustic Guitar

In this new clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Yellow Gc-CR, a stunning new boutique acoustic from Furch Guitars. You can watch the demo above.

Furch Guitars, builder of fine acoustics played by the likes of Al Di Meola and Suzanne Vega, is known for their superb craftsmanship that goes back nearly 40 years. The Yellow Gc-CR features a carefully selected western red cedar top along with high-quality Indian rosewood back and sides, producing a huge-sounding bottom end, and a crystal-clear, dimensional top end.

Additional appointments such as a rosette with double concentric rings, green abalone inlays, artificial tortoise body binding, and white mother-of-pearl oval Eclipse fingerboard position markers add to its stylish look.

For more on Furch Guitars, head over to furchguitars.com.