Watch Paul Riario Demo Wired Guitarist’s String Drop Strings

In this fresh clip, GW Tech Editor Paul Riario discusses String Drop—a new set of strings from Wired Guitarist.

String Drop strings are made to ensure progressive tension, meaning that the low strings are tight while the higher strings are more fluid, making bends much easier.

The strings use an exclusive blend of alloys, giving them superior clarity and note separation—ideal for heavy music and guitarists that use drop tunings.

Check out the video below, and find out more at wiredguitarist.com/stringdrop.