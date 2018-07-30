Trending

Watch Rob Chapman's Ernie Ball Music Man Experience Documentary

Chapman visited Ernie Ball Music Man HQ to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the legendary guitar and string manufacturer operates.

Brighton, UK-based guitarist, entrepreneur and YouTuber Rob Chapman  recently traveled across the globe to visit Ernie Ball Music Man HQ in  San Luis Obispo, CA. The result, an awesome 46-minute documentary, can  be viewed above. 

The documentary showcases the process,  philosophy and care that goes into every Ernie Ball Music Man  instrument, includes candid conversations with the Ball Family, and we  even a look inside the fabled Music Man Vault for hidden gems. Be sure  to check it out for a behind-the-scenes look at all things Ernie Ball. 

For more on Ernie Ball Music Man, visit music-man.com.