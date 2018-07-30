Watch Rob Chapman's Ernie Ball Music Man Experience Documentary

Brighton, UK-based guitarist, entrepreneur and YouTuber Rob Chapman recently traveled across the globe to visit Ernie Ball Music Man HQ in San Luis Obispo, CA. The result, an awesome 46-minute documentary, can be viewed above.

The documentary showcases the process, philosophy and care that goes into every Ernie Ball Music Man instrument, includes candid conversations with the Ball Family, and we even a look inside the fabled Music Man Vault for hidden gems. Be sure to check it out for a behind-the-scenes look at all things Ernie Ball.

For more on Ernie Ball Music Man, visit music-man.com.