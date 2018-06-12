Watch Ryan “Fluff” Bruce Compare 8 Sets of Ernie Ball Acoustic Guitar Strings

In this clip, gear reviewer extraordinaire Ryan “Fluff” Bruce—the man behind the Riffs, Beards & Gear YouTube channel—compares eight different sets of Ernie Ball acoustic guitar strings.

If you’ve ever wondered how these strings differ in sound, this video really makes that clear. String sets compared in the shootout include Ernie Ball Paradigm Phosphor Bronze, Paradigm 80/20 Bronze, Earthwood Phosphor Bronze, Earthwood 80/20 Bronze, Earthwood 80/20 Bronze Silk & Steel, Everlast Phosphor Bronze (coated) and Everlast 80/20 Bronze Aluminum Bronze.

Which set sounds the best? Watch the video above and let us know.

For the latest on Ernie Ball, visit ernieball.com.