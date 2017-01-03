Watch Steve Vai Delve Into DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 Pickups

In this new video, Steve Vai discusses developing the Dark Matter 2 pickups—the result of his collaboration with DiMarzio.

Dark Matter 2 pickups come standard in the new Vai signature Ibanez JEM Woody guitar and are available to purchase individually from DiMarzio. The pickups are specifically EQed to match the earthy, organic aura of the new guitar.

Working with Larry DiMarzio, Vai went through a series of prototypes and recorded a sample of each before deciding on a final product.

In addition to the pickup collaboration, Vai also designed new ClipLock straps with the DiMarzio, which are also discussed in the video.

Hear the pickups and check out the straps in the clip below—and find out more at dimarzio.com.