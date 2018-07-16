Way Huge Unveils New Smalls Overrated Special Overdrive Pedal

Way Huge has unveiled its new Smalls Overrated Special Overdrive pedal.

The new pedal—which was designed in conjunction with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa—features Volume, Tone and Drive controls. Putting the pedal's overdrive in front of a clean amp can give guitarists some gritty boost, while throwing it in front of an already distorted channel results in a massive surge of gain and sustain.

According to Dunlop, the pedal is essentially a hot-rodded Green Rhino OD with more midrange and a Freq control for punchier low mids.

The price and release date of the Way Huge Smalls Overrated Special Overdrive pedal have yet to be determined.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to jimdunlop.com.