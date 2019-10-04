Review: when these new Ernie Ball accessories show up on your doorstep, gray skies will turn blue

Whoo-wee! That may be the longest title list for the Buzz Bin ever! I know it sounds like a lot of product for sure, but when it shows up on your doorstep, gray skies turn blue, and the rest of your day is sunny. And who doesn’t love that? Answer: Nobody.

Ernie Ball just launched a slick new capo, a slew of durable and high-performance guitar picks and custom-gauge string sets that are so rewarding, they all warrant your undivided attention.

The Axis Capo is an ergonomic capo that looks quite substantial in its colorful packaging, but once you grip it in your hands it feels like the most luxurious capo you’ve ever used. It’s incredibly comfortable, with single-handed operation and an extended dual-radius design that conforms to flat or curved fretboards on six- and seven-string electric and acoustic guitars.

While you can’t adjust the tension, its robust spring design provides ideal clamping pressure, so when you quickly apply it on the fretboard, the strings don’t go sharp and it eliminates buzzing.

In their effort to address the many requests for custom gauges, Ernie Ball introduced Mammoth, Primo and Mega Slinky guitar strings. All three sets feature wound strings wrapped with nickel-plated steel around tin-plated high-carbon hex steel cores, and tin-plated high-carbon steel plain strings.

Mammoth has superb definition for the 'love it low' players who regularly down-tune (drop A, B or C standard), with a 12, 16, 24w, 34, 48, 62 set. The Primo (9.5, 12, 16, 24, 34, 44) and Mega (10.5, 13.5, 17.5, 28, 38, 48) sets are custom half-gauge combinations for players who want a thicker sound with feel-good tension and bright and balanced tone.

The Everlast picks offer a durable Delrin finish and a non-slip grip, with eight thicknesses and eight fluorescent colors to choose from. The Prodigy picks are all about player control with a matte Delrin finish and a non-slip surface.

Prodigy picks are precision pointed with beveled edges for unimpeded speed and better articulation. If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your playing or change it up altogether, these player-inspired strings and accessories from Ernie Ball just might be the answer.

STREET PRICE: Various

MANUFACTURER: Ernie Ball, ernieball.com