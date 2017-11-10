Shop Talk: Willcut Guitars in Lexington, Kentucky

Willcutt Guitars is the epitome of a “guitarist’s guitar store.” (Image credit: Eric Feldman)

As its 50th anniversary approaches, Willcutt Guitars is the epitome of a “guitarist’s guitar store,” featuring an amazing selection, a knowledgeable staff, talented technicians and a passionate owner. It’s hard to not immediately take note of the extraordinary amount of fine boutique guitars in stock, along with a team that can answer any questions you might have. It’s no wonder just about every touring guitar player passing through Kentucky has, at one time or another, wound up on Willcutt’s doorstep.

NUMBER OF INSTRUMENTS CURRENTLY IN STOCK

Bob Willcutt (Owner): We usually have about 4,000 to 5,000 upscale guitars in stock, although it changes daily.

COOLEST INSTRUMENT CURRENTLY IN THE SHOP

They’re all cool; it would be like trying to pick a favorite child. They all have their attributes.

FAVORITE INSTRUMENT YOU EVER SOLD

A 1954 Fender Telecaster (final assembly by Fender assembly line worker Gloria Fuentes). We sent it to the Fender Custom Shop to have exact copies spec’ed from it.

MOST EXPENSIVE INSTRUMENT YOU’VE EVER SOLD

A Martin D-100 Deluxe, list price $114,999—and we sold four of them!

MOST SOUGHT-AFTER INSTRUMENT BY CUSTOMERS

Fender Custom Shop True 62 Stratocaster and Rickenbacker 4003 CB Orangeglo bass.

BIGGEST PET PEEVE AS A SHOP OWNER

Customers who repeatedly return items and never purchase any.

FAVORITE CELEBRITY ENCOUNTER

Eddie Van Halen, Joe Bonamassa, Howard Leese and Jimmie Vaughan have all been in the shop, which is nice since we’re in Kentucky and not L.A.!

ONE FACT EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT WILLCUTT

I, the owner with 50 years experience, or my other luthier with 35 years experience, set up and check each instrument before it leaves the shop.

MOST COMMON SONG OR RIFF WHEN TRYING GUITARS

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” or “Crazy Train,” but no songs from current artists!

ADVICE FOR SOMEONE LOOKING TO BUY A GUITAR

Buy the best guitar you can possibly afford. It costs you less in the long run and inspires you to play your very best.

THE BEST PART ABOUT OWNING A GUITAR SHOP

Getting to experience the world’s best guitars, finding loving homes for them and then ordering or commissioning more. (And not having to wear a tie doing it!)

Willcutt Guitars, 406 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, KY 40503 | willcuttguitars.com | Established 1968