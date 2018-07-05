Yamaha Premieres Limited Run of Pacifica 612VIIFM Guitars

Yamaha Pacifica 612VIIFM (Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has premiered a new, limited run of Pacifica 612VIIFM guitars. These new models will feature new finishes that highlight the model's flame maple tops.

The Pacifica 612VIIFM features a double cut, beveled-alder solid body with a rosewood fingerboard and bolt-on maple neck, plus Seymour Duncan pickups, including two SSL-1 single-coil pickups for the neck and middle positions and a TB-14 in the bridge.

A Wilkinson VS50-6 tremolo bridge, Grover locking tuners and Graph Tech TUSQ nut and saddles also come standard.

This limited edition Pacifica 612VIIFM is limited to 100 models, and will be available in August 2018 for $1,050.

For more on the guitar, point your browser to yamaha.com.