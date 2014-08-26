Yngwie Malmsteen Demos Signature Ovation Viper Guitar — Video

A brief video has turned up online that shows Yngwie Malmsteen demoing and discussing (again, briefly) his signature Ovation Viper guitar. You can check it out below.
We hereby present a goodly number of factoids about the guitar, courtesy of the company's website. You'll find even more factoids below the video. Enjoy the video and the factoids!
From the company:
As long time Ovation endorsee, Yngwie has incorporated many Ovation models into his live performances and recordings over the past 25 years, including the stage-friendly Viper.
Yngwie's new signature Vipers, models YM68 (steel string) and YM63 (nylon string), feature a solid chambered mahogany body, five-piece mahogany and maple necks and preamp circuitry specially designed to deliver natural acoustic tone with absolutely no feedback, even at the most high-level stage volumes.
True to Yngwie’s personal playing preferences, the steel string Viper also has a hand-scalloped fingerboard, which creates less friction between the wood and the string when bending notes or adding vibrato. A light touch is all you need to play fast and articulate riffs with less effort than non-scalloped fretboards.
The new models are available in two color options: 6P (White) or RC (Rosso Corsa Red), which matches one of Yngwie’s favorite Ferraris.
BODY
Body Shape:Chambered Mahogany
Bracing:Quintad “T” Shaped Spruce
Rosette:"F" Holes: Bass and treble side
Body Back:Mahogany
Body Sides:Mahogany
Body Top:Solid Cedar
Purfling:Black/White
NECK
Neck Material:5-Piece Mahogany/Maple
Scale Length:25.25" (642 mm)
Fingerboard:Deluxe Grade Ebony
Number of Frets:24
String Nut:Bone
Nut Width:1.6875" (42.86 mm)
Position Inlays:Diamond
ELECTRONICS
Special Electronics:Ovation Viper 3-band
HARDWARE
Bridge:Walnut
Tuning Machines:Die-Cast Gold Schaller
For more info, visit ovationguitars.com.