Zakk Wylde invited Gear Gods to check out the gear he’s using while out on the road for his Book of Shadows II tour.

In the video below, Wylde shows Trey Xavier the new Wylde Audio Master 100 amp heads he’s been testing on the road along with several of the Wylde Audio guitars that are in production.

Take a look at the video, and be sure to visit Gear Gods’ YouTube channel for more.