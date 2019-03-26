Z.Vex Debuts New Vertical Instant Lo-Fi Junky Pedal

Z. Vex has announced a Vertical version of its Instant Lo-Fi Junky pedal.

This new version of the pedal is identical in every way to the original, but in a more pedalboard-friendly size.

The pedal still features a lo-fidelity, warbly chorus/vibrato tone, in addition to volume, tone, depth, speed, comp/lo-fi and wave shape controls.

The Z.Vex Vertical Instant Lo-Fi Junky will be available starting March 29. No price for the pedal has been made available as of yet.

For more info, head on over to zvex.com.