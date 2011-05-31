Big Changes in the New July Issue of Guitar World Magazine

You’ve probably noticed that GuitarWorld.com – the website you’re lovingly gazing at right now – has undergone something of a facelift – with a tummy-tuck and some rhinoplasty thrown in.

As I mentioned in my “Welcome to the new GuitarWorld.com!” feature from last week, we’ve redesigned the website and added a bunch of exciting new features, including an ever-evolving collection of exclusive celebrity blogs, artist Q&As, features, lists and a stream of news about artists, tours and gear that flows like the mighty Ohio River. (Please feel free to substitute the name of your favorite river ...)

As luck – and an incredible amount of planning and voodoo – would have it, the launching of the new GuitarWorld.com just happens to coincide with the publication of the July issue of Guitar World magazine – the one with Randy Rhoads on the cover. It, too, has an impressive new look – and size.

“While other music magazines are shrinking in size and delivering less, we wanted to make ours bigger and give you more,” writes Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski in his Woodshed column in the new issue. “As you will see, our larger format makes the photos of your favorite players and gear explode off the page. Our text is bigger, and the tabs in the back are more legible, making for a more pleasurable reading and guitar-playing experience.”

Back by popular demand is Guitar World’s pullout poster. In each issue, you’ll find this two-sided collectible that’s ready to hang on your bedroom wall, in your rehearsal space or wherever you need an extra shot of inspiration.

"Perhaps the most significant decision we’ve made is to eliminate the CD-ROM that has come with each issue,” Tolinski writes. “While the disc has become a Guitar World hallmark, it limited the number of video features, lessons and gear reviews we could bring to you each month, and it was environmentally irresponsible.”

Today, all that video content is available at GuitarWorld.com in a new, full-screen, high-definition format that’s also viewable on smartphones. By shifting the disc content to the website, Guitar World can provide longer features, more content and a sharper viewing experience.

In the months ahead, look for the release of the Guitar World mobile app, where you’ll be able to access articles from the magazine and content from the web site on your phone. For those who’ve been enjoying our Lick of the Day app (700,000-plus downloads!), we’re also excited to announce it’s only going to get better. In the near future, keep your eyes peeled for more features, functionality and superstar-driven lessons.

Thanks for taking this wild ride with us – in print and online. Look forward to lots of surprises! Like Buzz Campbell's new rockabilly column, for instance ...

Check it out yourself: The July issue of Guitar World is on newsstands now. And be sure to tell us what you think on our Facebook page and in the comments.