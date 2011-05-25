Trending

Guitar World: July 2011 Disc Videos

By

Wondering where all your disc content for your new July issue of Guitar World is? It's right here! It's all in high-definition, mobile-ready video, in one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.

For individual download links to all videos, click here.

Featured Lesson Videos

Amon Amarth: "War of the Gods" and "The Pursuit of Vikings"

Black Veil Brides: "Perfect Weapon" and "Fallen Angels"

Scale the Summit: "Whales"

In Deep with Ozzy Osbourne's "I Don't Know"

Column Videos

Dale Turner: Hole Notes

John 5: Chop Shop

Metal Mike: Metal for Life

Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues

David Ellefson: Mega Bass

Misha Mansoor: The Djent Set

Gear Review Videos

Eventide Space pedal

Way Huge Green Rhino Overdrive MkII

Blackstar Series One 100 104EL34

Rainsong S-WS1000N2 acoustic guitar

Caroline Guitar Company Wave Cannon pedal

Whirlwind Bass Ten 10-band graphic EQ

Danelectro ’56 Single Cutaway Full Bell HS

Bonus Videos

Boss Heavy Metal Pedalboard