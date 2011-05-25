Guitar World: July 2011 Disc Videos

Wondering where all your disc content for your new July issue of Guitar World is? It's right here! It's all in high-definition, mobile-ready video, in one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.
Featured Lesson Videos
•Amon Amarth: "War of the Gods" and "The Pursuit of Vikings"
•Black Veil Brides: "Perfect Weapon" and "Fallen Angels"
•In Deep with Ozzy Osbourne's "I Don't Know"
Column Videos
• Misha Mansoor: The Djent Set
Gear Review Videos
•Way Huge Green Rhino Overdrive MkII
•Blackstar Series One 100 104EL34
•Rainsong S-WS1000N2 acoustic guitar
•Caroline Guitar Company Wave Cannon pedal
•Whirlwind Bass Ten 10-band graphic EQ
•Danelectro ’56 Single Cutaway Full Bell HS
Bonus Videos