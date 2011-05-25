This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!
Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass demonstrates the figures from this month's Mega Bass column, which includes examples from "Peace Sells," "Bad Omen," and "My Last Words."
David Ellefson: Mega Bass (July 2011) Video
