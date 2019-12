This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!



Check out this video from Boss showing off their BCB-60 pedalboard and how to get killer metal tones from a variety of Boss pedals. The board it self can fit almost any pedal type (from all manufacturers) and even has a place for your tuner!