Metal Mike: Metal for Life (August 2011) Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now! In the latest installment of his Guitar World column, "Metal For Life," Metal Mike Chlasciak shows you how to traverse the fretboard using the minor pentatonic scale. Part 1

Lesson ContentsPart 1Part 2Part 3

This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now! In the latest installment of his Guitar World column, "Metal For Life," Metal Mike Chlasciak shows you how to traverse the fretboard using the minor pentatonic scale. Part 2

Lesson ContentsPart 1Part 2Part 3

This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now! In the latest installment of his Guitar World column, "Metal For Life," Metal Mike Chlasciak shows you how to traverse the fretboard using the minor pentatonic scale. Part 3

Lesson ContentsPart 1Part 2Part 3