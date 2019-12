This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this video, Guitar World's Paul Riario tries out the MXR Custom Badass '78 Distortion pedal. This pedal will complement the sound of any amp with its responsive, natural dynamics while still offering the versatility and low-noise performance that today's players demand.