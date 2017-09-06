The 10 Biggest Problems Guitar Players Face

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

The road to guitar mastery is long, and many of us will never reach the end. What's important to know, however, is that those speed bumps and road blocks are what mold us into stronger musicians and people in general. If we never had a problem with our technique or an issue with our motivation, we'd never know to feel a sense of achievement and confidence when we finally mastered a guitar solo or learned that new sweep-picking arpeggio.

After playing guitar for over 10 years and educating more than 25,000 students in my online guitar courses, I've learned that problems are inevitable, but they don't have to put an end to our road trip down the guitar highway.

I've encountered nearly every problem a guitar player can face, and if I haven't dealt with it myself, I know people who have. Let these solutions guide you to conquering the many difficulties you'll face as you develop as a guitarist, and always remember to enjoy the ride.

