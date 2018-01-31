10 Easy Licks Every Guitarist Should Know

Having some trouble getting your soloing off the ground? This video may be able to help you out.

In this lesson from Darrel Braun—the man behind GW favorites like "Three Pentatonic Exercises Every Guitarist Should Know", "Five Easier Alternatives to the F Chord" and "Three Finger Exercises Every Guitarist Should Know"—you can learn 10 licks that will help you develop your lead guitar skills.

Braun provides tabs, and a worksheet for the lesson, which you can find right here.

Take a look, and be sure to visit and subscribe to his YouTube channel.